Cherry Bomb jams 15 fantastic performers into Friday’s EXPO lineup

The quintessentially queer team at Cherry Bomb are celebrating WA music week with a jam-packed LGBTQIA+ lineup this weekend.

The celebration of all things alternative, queer, punk and retro has loaded 15 fantastic performers into this Friday’s festivities, starring a melange of drag kings and queens, BIPOC performers, trans and gender diverse performers ready to show off their range of talents.

Hosted by the sumptuous Sassie Cassie, the lineup features Ali(sin) Alternative, Big Biccies, Flynn V, Justin Sider, Kimmy Head, Liberty Genre, Mike Coxlong, Moxie Heart, Pasha D Lips, Sasha Clutz, Serenity, Tootsyroll, Tucker Chaff and Yolkykid; as well as DJs Dallas Dickson and the mononymous Ben playing a scintillating selection of punk, rock, emo and retro tunes.

Kicking off last year, Cherry Bomb has been a vanguard for diverse, up-and-coming queer performers, and a haven for fans of alternative music, arts and a community-focused night out.

Get ready to explode at Cherry Bomb: EXPO this Friday 26th March at Lucy’s Love Shack. For more information, head over to Facebook.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.