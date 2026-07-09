Coleen Lamarre granted bail over alleged witness tampering charges

Coleen Lamarre, the mother of accused double-killer Beau Condon-Lamarre has been released on bail after more than two months behind bars. Coleen Lamarre has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice after it was alleged she attempted to get a key witness in her son’s upcoming trial to change their testimony.

On Tuesday a Sydney court allowed the 63-year-old former police staffer to be bailed ahead of her son’s trial, and her own court case. Acting Justice Robert Hulme granted bail with conditions. She is yet to enter a plea in relation to her charges.

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Beau Condon-Lamarre and Coleen Lamarre.

Lamarre-Condon is due to face a trial in September over the February 2024 deaths of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

He has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated break and enter, and is accused of shooting the pair using his service firearm at Baird’s home in Paddington.

It is further alleged that Lamarre‑Condon hid the men’s bodies in the back garden before returning later to move them to a rural location. Lamarre‑Condon and Baird had briefly dated before Baird’s relationship with Davies.

Prior to joining the police force in 2019, Lamarre‑Condon ran a celebrity‑focused blog and was known for tracking down celebrities to be photographed with them. He was dismissed by the Police Commissioner after the murder charges were laid.

His trial will begin in September.