Conan Gray sings about the world of dating in ‘Disaster’

Conan Gray has shared a new song called Disaster about the perils of dating.

The American singer first came to prominence via his YouTube channel, which lead to him being signed to to Republic Records in 2018. He brought out the EP Sunset Season and follow it up with his debut album Kid Krow in 2020.

He’s just brought brough out his second album Superache and it’s been getting some attention. The record touches on themes of childhood trauma, abuse, friendship, and love. The album includes a stack of singles that Gray has released since 2021 including Astronomy, People Watching, Jigsaw, Memories and Yours.

Disaster was written and produced by Henry Walter, who operates under the name Cirkut. He’s previously worked with everyone from Britney Spears to Ne-Yo, Ciara, Kesha, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Adam Lambert, Kanye West, and Miley Cyrus.

Over the years Cirkut has produced some massive hits including Wrecking Ball for Miley Cyrus, Die Young for Kesha, Starboy for The Weeknd and Daft Punk, and Completement Fou for Yelle.

Conan Gray also performed the song live on the US version of Today taking to the stage in Rockefeller Plaza. Donning sparkled flares, long gloves, boots and just a waistcoat over his bare chest, he oozed individual styled.

During the interview with the Today team Gray said that while he may be singing about a break up, it’s not based on his own experiences. The singer revealed he’s never dated anyone.

Take a look a Conan Gray’s new video.

