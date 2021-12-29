Cougar Morrison shares TED talk about growth and confidence

Australian drag star Cougar Morrison has shared their recent TEDx Talk where they talk about their transformation from Clint, a scared boy from Midland to the fabulous Cougar.

The cabaret performer speaks about how you find out your own superpower, and why they decided to start doing drag outside of the safe confines of nightclubs and cabaret venues.

Taking in references from how lobsters grow, to the X-Men, killer heels and anchovy flavoured milkshakes, Courgar shares their journey and what they’ve learned along the way.

Watch the talk for 9:30min of inspiration and motivation.

Cougar Morrison will return to performing in Pricillia – Queen of the Desert – The Musical when the sold out production from 2021 returns in January.

This stage adaptation of the classic Australian film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert tells the story of two Sydney drag artists, Tick and Adam, and a transgender woman, Bernadette, who are contracted to perform a drag show at a resort in Alice Springs at the behest of Tick’s ex-wife wife, Marion.

On the journey across the desert to Alice Springs, this unlikely trio encounters eccentric outback characters, misunderstandings both hilarious and serious, acceptance, love and the exuberance of performance. Things get even more complicated when Tick reveals his ulterior motive for the trip: he has an 8-year-old son he’s never seen who now wishes to meet his father.

With wardrobes of outrageous costumes and a catalogue of iconic pop songs such as It’s Raining Men, What’s Love Got to do with It, Shake Your Groove Thing, Hot Stuff’, Boogie Wonderland and the classic LGBTQ+ anthem, I Will Survive, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is a celebration of everything that makes us human.

The season opens at the Regal Theatre on 8th January 2022.

