Courtney Barnett’s fundraising mixtape ‘Here and There’ out now

Courtney Barnett’s Here and There festival is officially underway with the first half of the tour now complete.

The tour, as well as a special cassette with rare tracks from Courtney and friends, will deliver proceeds to National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth.

The US based National Network Of Abortion funds builds power with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centring people who have abortions and organising at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice.

The first 7 shows featured incredible performances from Lucy Dacus, Snail Mail, Alvvays, They Hate Change, Faye Webster, Bartees Strange, The Beths, Quinn Christopherson, Hana Vu and Caroline Rose.

The tour will now head to the West Coast where Barnett will be joined at various points by Arooj Aftab, Bedouine, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, and Wet Leg.

To celebrate the incredible coming together of these wonderful artists, Barnett has today released a very rare and limited edition run of 600 cassette tapes where all funds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth.

Here and There is out now.

