Crazy for truffles? Manjimup Truffle and Wine Festival back for 2023

After the resounding success of last year’s inaugural event, the Manjimup Truffle and Wine Festival will return in 2023.

The festival drew thousands to Manjimup, Pemberton, Northcliffe, Nannup and surrounding areas for numerous sold-out events at acclaimed local venues.

From June 23 to 25, the Manjimup Truffle and Wine Festival will again showcase the best local producers with truffle tours, farm visits, truffle hunts, truffle and wine tastings, gourmet degustation dinners, entertainment and wine masterclasses.

The event is supported by the local business community, Manjimup and Pemberton Chambers of Commerce, Southern Forests Food Council, South West Development Commission, Shire of Manjimup and Tourism WA.

The Truffle Guy managing director Fabio Deitos said it had been an incredible effort to get the first Manjimup Truffle and Wine Festival up and running with just a small band of volunteers.

“But it shows how things can be done with good intentions and a great team,” he said.

“There was a lot of motivation and passion from local producers who banded together to help make it a major win for the local community.

“Everyone really got on board and the event managed to achieve a massive audience through various mediums with a low budget.”

Debbie Oliver from Queensland-based Lady Truffle Fine Foods is returning for the festival in 2023 and said that, while truffles are available all over Australia, those grown in the Manjimup and Pemberton regions are prized by chefs and discerning foodies.

“The Manjimup Truffle and Wine Festival is the ultimate paddock-to-plate experience, whether it’s the famed fungi or grapes grown locally for wine production, coming from as close to the source as possible before consumption,” she said.

“Across the festival, hard-working, friendly and passionate local farmers, producers, winemakers and chefs lovingly opening their doors to people who want to know more about what they have to offer.

“By far one of the highlights is simply seeing chefs connect and ‘just be’ – they’re all so different yet with so much in common and so much to share.

“Manjimup is one of the best food bowls in Australia, teeming with marron, chestnut, cherries, every stone fruit imaginable, wonderful wines and, of course, truffles!”

Manjimup Gateway Hotel owner Paul Fowler is excited the event is returning in 2023.

“There were many sold-out events and accommodation providers were fully booked – our hotel even had a special truffle menu for the occasion and we’ll be doing the same this year.”

For more information and details of confirmed events, visit www.manjimuptruffleandwinefestival.com.au – events will be added in the lead-up to the festival.

Source: Media Release

