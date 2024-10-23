Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Criticism of Libby Mettam’s policies against transgender people grows

News

Rainbow Futures WA, the peak body for LGBTIQA+ communities in Western Australia has added their voice to the growing community concerns over the WA Liberal party’s recent announcement that they will take back recently gained rights for transgender people.

On the weekend Liberal leader Libby Mettam delivered her pitch to become the state’s next premier, laying out her priorities for winning the 2025 state election.

- Advertisement -

Her keynote speech highlighted her plan for better financial management, improved healthcare services and tackling the cost of living and housing challenges.

In the closing of her speech she also mentioned domestic violence and gender identity, vowing that a Mettam lead government would see the recently introduced laws updating the processes for changing a person’s gender “changed back”.

Rainbow Futures say the recent changes to the Births, Deaths and Marriages Act should be celebrated, not condemned.

“The recent changes to the Births, Deaths, and Marriages Act will simply give trans and gender diverse people the freedom to live our lives with less government interference. That should be celebrated.” a spokesperson told OUTinPerth.

“The changes will not impact anyone outside of the trans and gender diverse community, so it’s galling to find ourselves the target of hateful political rhetoric.

“We encourage the Liberal leader to engage open-mindedly with trans and gender diverse people, and to focus on issues that will actually benefit the communities she claims to represent.”

The statement from Rainbow Futures follows similar comments from both Queer Liberation Boorloo and Transfolk of WA.

Latest

Culture

Bibliophile | Alina Bellchambers’ The Order of Masks

0
Bellchambers writes fantasies featuring fierce female protagonists, morally grey characters and magic.
History

On This Gay Day | Actor B.D. Wong was born in San Francisco

0
B.D. Wong is best known for playing Dr George Huang for nine seasons of long running cop show Law and Order SVU.
Culture

Tyler the Creator locks in Australian tour for 2025

0
The massive world tour announcement comes a few days before the release of his new album 'Chromakopia'.
Community

Time to take the plunge, all in the name of charity

0
The Pride in Resources crew are about to abseil down Central Park Tower.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Bibliophile | Alina Bellchambers’ The Order of Masks

0
Bellchambers writes fantasies featuring fierce female protagonists, morally grey characters and magic.
History

On This Gay Day | Actor B.D. Wong was born in San Francisco

0
B.D. Wong is best known for playing Dr George Huang for nine seasons of long running cop show Law and Order SVU.
Culture

Tyler the Creator locks in Australian tour for 2025

0
The massive world tour announcement comes a few days before the release of his new album 'Chromakopia'.
Community

Time to take the plunge, all in the name of charity

0
The Pride in Resources crew are about to abseil down Central Park Tower.
Culture

Paisley Heart has a debut single, the intriguing ‘Lavender Scented Gentlemxn’

0
Check out their unique look and sound.

Bibliophile | Alina Bellchambers’ The Order of Masks

OUTinPerth -
Bellchambers writes fantasies featuring fierce female protagonists, morally grey characters and magic.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Actor B.D. Wong was born in San Francisco

OUTinPerth -
B.D. Wong is best known for playing Dr George Huang for nine seasons of long running cop show Law and Order SVU.
Read more

Tyler the Creator locks in Australian tour for 2025

OUTinPerth -
The massive world tour announcement comes a few days before the release of his new album 'Chromakopia'.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture