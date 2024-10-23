Criticism of Libby Mettam’s policies against transgender people grows

Rainbow Futures WA, the peak body for LGBTIQA+ communities in Western Australia has added their voice to the growing community concerns over the WA Liberal party’s recent announcement that they will take back recently gained rights for transgender people.

On the weekend Liberal leader Libby Mettam delivered her pitch to become the state’s next premier, laying out her priorities for winning the 2025 state election.

Her keynote speech highlighted her plan for better financial management, improved healthcare services and tackling the cost of living and housing challenges.

In the closing of her speech she also mentioned domestic violence and gender identity, vowing that a Mettam lead government would see the recently introduced laws updating the processes for changing a person’s gender “changed back”.

Rainbow Futures say the recent changes to the Births, Deaths and Marriages Act should be celebrated, not condemned.

“The recent changes to the Births, Deaths, and Marriages Act will simply give trans and gender diverse people the freedom to live our lives with less government interference. That should be celebrated.” a spokesperson told OUTinPerth.

“The changes will not impact anyone outside of the trans and gender diverse community, so it’s galling to find ourselves the target of hateful political rhetoric.

“We encourage the Liberal leader to engage open-mindedly with trans and gender diverse people, and to focus on issues that will actually benefit the communities she claims to represent.”

The statement from Rainbow Futures follows similar comments from both Queer Liberation Boorloo and Transfolk of WA.