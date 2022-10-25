Crossings promises to be brave, queer, fun and brutal

An upcoming show from students at the Western Australian Academy of Performing promises to be brave, queer, fun, brutal and spectacular.

Join the next generation of performance makers as they bring Boorloo/Perth’s deeply complex Gilkison’s Dance Studio to life in their new devised site-specific work, Crossings.

WAAPA’s site-specific season has always been a highlight of its Bachelor of Performing Arts course, and this year’s performance continues to promise heart, dance, music, politics, and fun.

The new work is a collaboration between dancer/choreographer Natalie Allen, Bachelor of Performing Arts Honours coordinator and performance maker Renee Newman, Contemporary Indigenous choreographer Simon Stewart and the 2nd year Performance Making company.

Crossings promises to be a fascinating exploration of space, time, and politics, interrogating the tangled history of Boorloo/Perth through one of its most iconic institutions – Gilkison’s Dance Studio.

By researching historical archives, popular culture, conducting interviews, and delving into choreographic process and theatre devising methods, the Company has created a work that confronts the fraught and complex history of the building.

Crossings imagines the myriad of lives that may have danced on these floorboards whilst acknowledging the millennia of rock, water and sand beneath the building which birthed the oldest living continuing civilisation.

The performances will be at 7:30pm on November 9th, 10th, 12th and 13th. Tickets are on sale now.

