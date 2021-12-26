Phoebe Deklerk dispels masturbation myths in ‘Cumming of Age’

Through songs and stories, Cumming of Age will have you remembering your teenage hood years of socks, showers, bath tubs and washing machines… all for the single purpose of getting off.

Orgasms are a beautiful thing. But why don’t we talk about masturbation? Performer Phoebe Deklerk promises this oversight will be addressed.

Cry, laugh, and cringe as Phoebe sings her way through her discovery of masturbation, love, physical intimacy, and long, long… dry spells. Phoebe says her introduction to sex and masturbation was not typical.

“My mother actively encouraged me to masturbate, she told me that I needed to know how to please myself so that I could teach my partners. I didn’t understand at that age that that was one of the big truths of sexual enjoyment and frankly, I wish I’d started earlier”.

A soprano, Phoebe has been singing solos on stage since childhood. She is passionate about all types of singing, evoking thought and feeling through story telling, she contributed to Melbourne’s music scene pre-COVID and is now gracing the stages in Perth being a vocalist in Came so Far for Beauty, A Leonard Cohen Tribute Band, producing concerts and providing funeral singing for grieving families.

Phoebe is bringing Cumming of Age to you as her second Fringe World Show. Her debut was in 2019 performing Phoebe’s Fond Farewells: Everything you wanted to know about funeral songs but were afraid to ask! Performed at the Cheeky Sparrow in Wolf Lane.

Let’s face it. We all have tried things, down there, but we don’t really talk about it. That needs to change. If BDSM is being glamourised by companies like Honey Birdette, and movies like 50 Shades of Grey why can’t masturbating be glamorous too?

Cumming of Age will show from the 26th to the 29th of January 2021. For tickets and more info head to fringeworld.com.au

Source: Media release

