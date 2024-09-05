Davey Wavey is going to start using his real name

Well known gay YouTube star Davey Wavey has revealed his real name and spoken about a new path in life he’s about to embrace.

Davey Wavey has been making YouTube video content for almost 18 years now. The former webs designer began his journey as a content creator by writing a blog. He wrote about his boyfriend, his values and his dreams.

He started making YouTube videos where he discussed his positive philosophy on life, friendships and relationships.

Then one day he made a YouTube video about looking out his apartment window and catching his neighbor masturbating, he didn’t film that, he just talked about it, but with that risqué video blog, all of a sudden Davey Wavey had a huge audience.

Over the years he’s used his platform to promote positive sex messages in a fun and engaging way, and tackled topics such as ageism, body issues, slut shaming and HIV education – all usually delivered shirtless.

He’s gone on to build a huge audience and launch the erotic video platform Himeros.tv which creates adult content that aims to entertain and educate at the same time.

In his latest video the content creator has revealed his real name.

Revealing that his name is actually David Jacques he said he was always aiming to be authentic, and moving forward using his real name was part of that journey.

“If I could sum up my online journey in one word it would for sure be – authenticity.” Jacques told his viewers.

“All of this has really been an experiment in embracing one’s true self in a world that often makes that really difficult for queer people. That’s been true of my YouTube channel, it’s been especially true of my porn site Himeros.tv – that has been all about authenticity. Real people, real connection, real sex, real pleasure, all the things we don’t necessarily see in mainstream porn.”

Jacques said he had reached a point that he felt disingenuous using his long-established online moniker.

“There’s parts of Davey Wavey that I feel that I’ve outgrown. There’s a reason why I’ve recorded fewer videos now than in years past. The gap between Davey Wavey and David Jacques has gotten wider and I have to dig deeper and deeper to find Davey Wavey in myself, to find that persona inside me, sometimes I don’t find it at all.”

Moving forward the 41-year-old content creator said he’d be bringing more of his real-self to his content.

Davey Wavey chatted to OUTinPerth back in 2011.