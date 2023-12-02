Dean Misdale shares their version of Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’

Drag entertainer Dean Misdale has followed up the chart-topping success of their single Celebration with a new seasonal offering.

The singer’s latest release is a cover of the Wham Christmas favourite Last Christmas.

The video for the song sees Misdale showing off a selection of festive outfits while giving the much-loved song an additional dance beat.

There are heaps of chances to catch the singer live, they’ll be performing a show at The Ellington Jazz Club on 9th December, sharing the bill with popular DJ Hello Sailor.

Misdale has also announced a new iteration of their Life’s a Drag show will play for five nights at Fringe World 2024.

The George Michael penned Last Christmas has been a Christmas favourite since it was first released in 1984.

Released at the height of Wham-mania, it appeared as a double A-side single alongside Everything She Wants, which was from the band’s second album Make It Big.

The song was written by George Michael at his parent’s house, he sat in his teenage bedroom and wrote the song, while bandmate Andrew Ridgeley was reportedly downstairs watching TV.

The recording was a very simple one featuring only a drum machine, a keyboard, some sleigh bells, and George Michael’s vocals. Michael played all the instruments himself and is the only musician on the recording. Engineer Chris Porter has recalled that making the record was a tedious project.

After the song was released it was accused of being too similar to several other songs such as Kool and the Gang’s Joanna and Barry Manilow’s Can’t Smile Without You. The publisher of Manilow’s music took George Michael to court over copyright infringement, but the case was thrown out when a musicologist presented 60 songs that use a similar chord structure.

Over the years the song has been covered by Wigfield, Billie Piper, Cascada, Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, Alcazar, Carly Rae Jepsen, Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Gwen Stefani and many others.

It’s also the focus of the Whamageddon game, where people are challenged to make it all the way to Christmas Day without hearing the original version of the song being played.

