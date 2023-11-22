Dean Misdale’s ‘Life’s a Drag’ will return for Fringe World 2024

Dean Misdale is set to return to Fringe World in 2024 with a brand-new version of their Life’s a Drag show.

Misdale was the winner of the Best Cabaret and Variety show awards at Fringe World in 2022, and since then has taken the show around the globe.

The new version of the entertaining show will be opening at the Studio Underground at the State Theatre Centre on 31st January for five shows only.

With the pandemic now behind them, a lingering monumental birthday approaching, and topping the iTunes chart with a number 1 selling song, Dean’s life has been set to high speed in what is promised to be a brutally honest and side-splittingly funny rollercoaster ride cabaret show.

Misdale says people should “expect the unexpected” as they serve up all your favourite songs with powerhouse live vocals, show-stopping costumes, and the highest heels in Perth all performed with a live band.

Both on and off the stage, Dean’s life is one adventure after another – including being invited on stage to sing with Adele at her Perth concert, appearing as Miss Understanding in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – The Musical or as the first drag artist in Australia to play the role of Killer Queen in We Will Rock You – The Musical.

Dean’s most recent history making achievement was when they went to number 1 on the Australia iTunes Charts with their 2023 remake of Celebration, the Kool and the Gang disco classic.

“Life’s A Drag really is about grabbing life by the balls, saying yes to every opportunity, and riding the rollercoaster that comes with it. Sometimes you strike gold and sometimes you gotta turn lemons into lemonade,”

“If drag has taught me anything it’s that you can be whoever you want to be, and when you are exactly who you are meant to be that’s when the stars truly align!” Misdale said of the latest incarnation of the show.

The season run from 31st January through to – 4th February, get tickets now from Fringe World.

OIP Staff, image: Clayton K Media

