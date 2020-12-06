Details of discrimination complaint against Lyle Shelton revealed

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Details of the discrimination complaint lodged against Lyle Shelton, the former leader of the Australian Christian Lobby, have been revealed with drag performers Diamond and Johnny Valkyrie asking for financial compensation and a public apology.

Shelton is appearing before the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal over a blog post he made back in January, and subsequent comments he made on the YouTube streaming program Pellowe Talk.

Shelton’s initial post followed a protest by Queensland University’s Young Liberals and National Club that targeted a children’s event at the Brisbane City Library. While the two drag queens were delivering a story reading and craft event, the protestors gathered outside the room and chanted “Drag Queens are not for kids.”

Following a social media backlash and media reporting, the leader of the group Wilson Gavin tragically took his own life the following day. Shelton posted an article to his website which the claimants assert were of the kind to incite hatred towards, serious contempt for, or severe ridicule of both the two performers personally, and in general Drag Queens, people who are transgender, people with same-sex attraction and human rights and community advocates.

In particular the complaint raises concern over alleged assertions that the two performers are dangerous to young people, and that Valkyrie is dangerous because he is transgender. They highlight that they both have Working With Children cards.

The performers also take issue with comments Shelton made in his initial post which they say compared them to child sex offenders. In his article Shelton asked his readers: “Have we learned nothin from creeps like Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew?”

Concern is also raised over suggestions that drag performer Diamond is linked to the pornography and “sex trade” industries. While the drag performer was given an award from the adult entertainment industry, they state they have never been involved in pornography or sex work.

The lawsuit argues that given Shelton’s high profile as a public commentator, alongside his public profile as the former head of the Australian Christian Lobby and the head of the ‘No’ campaign against marriage equality, his comments would have been seen and heard by thousands of people.

The claim argues that Shelton’s comments have had a serious effect on the mental health of both performers and made them fearful that people will see them as paedophiles.

They ask that Shelton removes the article, makes a public apology or retraction and refrain from making similar statements in the future. They also ask for compensation of $10,000 each for the loss and damage caused.

Shelton has commented on the case on his website saying the action is a demand for him to be gagged.

“I will not be granting their demands. For to do so would surrender the freedom of speech of all Australians.” Shelton said.

“At stake is the freedom of parents to critique and debate the demands for influence on their children coming from an aggressive rainbow political movement.”

Shelton wrote that he had done nothing wrong by sharing his beliefs, before saying that a court decision in Britain that ruled teenagers may not have sufficient capacity to consent to puberty blockers, hormone treatment or surgery.

Defending his previous comments Shelton said he believed gender confusion was a result of gay activists deliberately aiming to “recruit” children.

“I contend that a key pathway to gender confusion is the ability of the LGBTIQA+ political movement to recruit young. Very young.” Shelton said. The self-described “concerned citizen” has previously said he would not apologise for his comments under any circumstance.

Religious commentator Bill Muehlenberg, who published the website Culture Watch, has commented on the case saying it is an example of “pink fascism”.

“This is pink fascism in action. And it will not stop any time soon. Indeed, it will simply get worse. The more wins the activists get, the more emboldened they are to go after others. This will NOT stop until all opposition, all resistance and all criticism is finally silenced.” Muehlenberg wrote on his site.

The commentator said LGBTIQ activists have a long term plan to close down all churches and Shelton is being persecuted for speaking out about his beliefs.

“Their endgame has always been about the total muzzling of any and all opponents to their agenda. They will never be content until every last induvial, organisation and church is forever shut down or banned from speaking out. That is always what they have been aiming for.”

Liberal senator Eric Abetz has previously commented on the case saying society needs to think carefully about where it draws the line in discrimination cases.

“One person’s descriptor, of whatever it might be, or firmly held belief, might then become somebody else’s hate speech.” Senator Abetz said back in August.

OUTinPerth has reached out to Lyle Shelton for additional comment.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.