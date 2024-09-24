Search
Dionne Warwick to tour Australia one final time in 2025

Culture

The legendary Dionne Warwick will return to Australia for a final tour in January 2025 and the first show will be here in Perth.

Warwick last visited Perth in 2018 and her performance received rave reviews.

Kicking off the tour at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Saturday 11 January, Warwick will bring her incredible live shows to Brisbane, Tweed Heads, Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra, before heading over to New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Christchurch.

With 75 single releases under her belt, Warwick is one of the music world’s giants. She began her professional singing career in 1961 when she was discovered by songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David where together over the course of a decade they released almost 20 best-selling albums and over 30 hit singles including Walk on ByA House Is Not A Home, and Say A Little Prayer For You.

Warwick received her first Grammy Award in 1968 for hit song Do You Know the Way to San Jose? and her second Grammy Award in 1970 for best-selling album I’ll Never Fall In Love Again.

Her extensively successful career continued in 1982 with the release of chart-topping album Heartbreaker co-produced by Barry Gibb and The Bee Gees.

In 1985 she reunited with composer Burt Bacharach and longtime friends Gladys Knight, Elton John and Stevie Wonder to record the landmark song That’s What Friends Are For – raising awareness of HIV/AIDS and much needed funds for research and support. The charity single raised over $3 million US dollars.

Frontier Member presale begins Tuesday 1 October at 1pm local time, before tickets go on sale Friday 4 October from 10am local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/dionnewarwick.

Tour Dates

Saturday 11 January
​Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 14 January
​QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
qpac.com.au

Wednesday 15 January
​Twin Towns | Tweed Heads, NSW
Lic. All Ages
ticketsearch.com

Thursday 16 January
​Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
artscentremelbourne.com.au

Saturday 18 January
​The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au

Sunday 19 January
​Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
Lic. All Ages
canberraticketing.com.au

Tuesday 21 January
​Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz

Wednesday 22 January
​Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

