Dionne Warwick to tour Australia one final time in 2025

The legendary Dionne Warwick will return to Australia for a final tour in January 2025 and the first show will be here in Perth.

Warwick last visited Perth in 2018 and her performance received rave reviews.

Kicking off the tour at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Saturday 11 January, Warwick will bring her incredible live shows to Brisbane, Tweed Heads, Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra, before heading over to New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Christchurch.

With 75 single releases under her belt, Warwick is one of the music world’s giants. She began her professional singing career in 1961 when she was discovered by songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David where together over the course of a decade they released almost 20 best-selling albums and over 30 hit singles including Walk on By, A House Is Not A Home, and Say A Little Prayer For You.

Warwick received her first Grammy Award in 1968 for hit song Do You Know the Way to San Jose? and her second Grammy Award in 1970 for best-selling album I’ll Never Fall In Love Again.

Her extensively successful career continued in 1982 with the release of chart-topping album Heartbreaker co-produced by Barry Gibb and The Bee Gees.

In 1985 she reunited with composer Burt Bacharach and longtime friends Gladys Knight, Elton John and Stevie Wonder to record the landmark song That’s What Friends Are For – raising awareness of HIV/AIDS and much needed funds for research and support. The charity single raised over $3 million US dollars.

Frontier Member presale begins Tuesday 1 October at 1pm local time, before tickets go on sale Friday 4 October from 10am local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/dionnewarwick.

Saturday 11 January

​Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 14 January

​QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages

​qpac.com.au

Wednesday 15 January

​Twin Towns | Tweed Heads, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketsearch.com

Thursday 16 January

​Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​artscentremelbourne.com.au

Saturday 18 January

​The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketek.com.au

Sunday 19 January

​Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

​Lic. All Ages

​canberraticketing.com.au

Tuesday 21 January

​Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre | Auckland, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketmaster.co.nz

Wednesday 22 January

​Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketmaster.co.nz