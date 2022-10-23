Dirty Cabaret’s Halloween Party will star Manuao TeAotonga

The Astor Theatre is set to host an exciting Halloween party with the cast of Dirty Cabaret hitting the stage on Saturday 29 October.

Performing everyone’s favourite songs from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Meatloaf, Amy Winehouse and so many more it’s a tribute like no other starring Manuao TeAotonga.

Manuao has been thrilling audiences for over 30 years around Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom in productions such as Sweeney Todd, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, West Side Story, Singin’ In the Rain, Flora the Red Menace, and The World Goes Round.

Most recently, closer to home, he has produced standout performances in Fame The Musical, Kinky Boots as ‘Lola’ and Addams Family, to name just a few.

Five times nominated for a Finley award, Manuao won Best Male Musical Theatre Performer in 2019 for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots and in 2012 for the role of Spicy LaMangino in Falling to the Top.

Dirty Cabaret Halloween 2020 was a sell-out and it’s a case of getting the old band back together with the Dirty Cabaret troupe headlined by an Amazingly talented group of Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts Alumni Zac Bennett, Breehan Carter, Mia Simonette, Tom Hutton, Bec Pearce, Paul Spencer, Natasha Cove and Claire Haddon-Casey.

World-acclaimed ballroom dancers Jessica Bull and Lewis Istrefi and our talented plethora of dancers under the artistic direction of Carmelo Pizzino round out the ensemble.

The audience participation is guaranteed, and punters are encouraged to dress in honour of their favourite Rocky Horror or Halloween characters with a dance floor sure to be full till midnight!

Tickets are on sale now.

OIP Staff

