Dive into the Archive: Take a look at Pride’s Fairday a decade ago

Pride Fairday is one of our favourite days of the year, and it returns to Hyde Park on Sunday 14th November, and it’s completely free to attend.

It’s a great opportunity for everyone to come together and meet local community groups, LGBTIQA+ artists, allies, and supporters to enjoy great food and entertainment.

We dived into the OUTinPerth archive and randomly pulled some photos from 2010, 2011 and 2012, we look forward to updating everyone’s pictures tomorrow!

While every care has been taken in the selection of the images presented we realise there is the potential to include an image that may cause concern. Relationships end, people change gender, friendships run their course and sadly some people are no longer with us. If an image included in this presentation is causing concern drop us an email. If you had a really bad hairstyle though….

