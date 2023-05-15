Dive into the films of director Wes Anderson at Palace Cinemas

Asteroid City, the film from director Wes Anderson is coming to cinemas in August. Ahead of its release you can revisit all the director’s previous works via a special program screening at Palace Cinemas.

In Focus: Wes Anderson kicked off on 4th May through to 22nd June delivering a cinematic journey into the sprawling and whimsical world of the acclaimed director’s work. Each Thursday night at 8pm one of the director’s previous works is being screened.

The program started with Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums. This week the program features The Aquatic with Steve Zissou, and it’ll continue on with The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Grand Budapest Motel, Isle of Dogs and The French Dispatch.

Anderson’s films are known for their eccentricity, unique visual and narrative styles, as well as his use of ensemble casts.

Upcoming work Asteroid City will have its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month and has an epic cast. Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Margot Robbie, Willem Dafoe, Jarvis Cocker, Rita Wilson, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis and Steve Carell are just a handful of the actors appearing in the new film.

