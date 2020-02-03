DJ Tilly Cums gives us a taste of Dirty Diana X Cockheart

Queer party people Dirty Diana and Cockheart are joining forces this Saturday night for a spectacular bash here in Perth.

Featuring some of Perth’s finest talent, as well as some national and international friends, The Rechabite will transform into a queer dance party to remember.

The lineup is set to include hostess Serenity, Briefs star Dale Woodbridge-Brown, Burlezque‘s Ava Royale, performance artist Sven Ironside, and Perth’s own Scarlet Adams.

Perth’s own Snatch DJs, House of BOK, BEXX, Ren Zukii, AZURA, YNGRACH, and YIKES will also be providing the soundtrack, along with Melbourne noise-maker Tilly Cums.

We caught up with Tilly for a quick-fire chat about what to expect from Saturday’s main event.

When did Tilly Cums get their start on the club scene?

It’s still just the beginning, but the very start was being a Rats VIP and getting 5 free vodka raspberries every Saturday in 2015.

If you’re not familiar, just picture yourself in a big sticky night club with lots of alcohol, fake ID’s and Miley Cyrus – Party in the USA played three times a night.

As a non-binary queer DJ, what do you bring to the party?

I bring to the party the same thing every other DJ should bring to the party, good music you wanna dance to!

Speaking of; can you give us your top 5 queer club tunes at the moment?

I’ll give you a playlist! Listen in order (or don’t, I’m not the boss);

1. Spit in Your Mouth – Bored Lord

2. The Rebel – Pagano

3. Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend (Swing Cats Remix) – Marilyn Munroe

4. Ever Again (Patrick Topping Remix) – Robyn, Patrick Topping

5. Pop Art – Disco Madness

Are there any tunes on your blacklist? What would you refuse to work into a set?

Short Dick Man by 20 Fingers – Catchy but it’s just a bit f*cked. Not the kind of energy I want at a party. Also, anything Eminem.

What can Perth crowds expect from a Dirty Diana X Cockheart experience?

Expect a bit of everything chewed up and spat out with a generous sprinkle of sexy.

Dirty Diana X Cockheart take over The Rechabite this Saturday 8th February. For tickets and more info head to Facebook.

OIP Staff