Dolly Parton postpones Vegas shows due to “health challenges”

Iconic singer Dolly Parton has postponed a series of shows in Las Vegas citing ‘Health challenges” for the cancellation.

Parton shared the news in a post to social media.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” she wrote.



“As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Newport, Rhode Island, USA – July 27,2019: Dolly Parton performs at The Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island. (Carl Beust / Shutterstock)

While Parton was cracking jokes in her trademark styler the message to fans went on to take a more serious tone.

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.



“And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.” Parton concluded.

Back in June the singer announced a series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Tickets sold out in under two hours for the concert series that was set to run from 4 – 13 December, a timeframe that corresponds with the National Rodeo Championships being held in the city.

The shows have been rescheduled now for 17 – 26 September 2026.

The singer will celebrate her 80th birthday in January and never appears to slow down or take a break from performing. Her career has spanned 60 years and 49 studio albums.

In March this year her husband Carl Dean passed away at the age of 82, the couple had been married for 59 years, although Dean was rarely seen in public.