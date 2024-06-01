Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Dr Sara Glass shares her journey in ‘Kissing Girls on the Shabbat’

Culture

In her new memoir, Kissing Girls on Shabbat, Dr. Sara Glass reveals her life within the confines of an extremely insular branch of Hasidism steeped in oppressive ancient traditions toward women.

She ultimately broke free from the sect, came out as a lesbian and fought hard to retain the custody of her children. 

- Advertisement -

This journey set her on a path to becoming gaining her PhD, becoming a writer, speaker and advocate for individuals who have survived trauma to live bold, honest and proud lives.

In her new book Kissing Girls on Shabbat: A Memoir Dr Glass tells her coming-of-age, awakening and survivor story.

With honesty and courage, the author takes us inside the community and family in which she was raised, her two troubled marriages, and her struggles with shame, guilt and the dread of losing her children. 

Kissing Girls on Shabbat follows Glass from her hard-won divorce through her extraordinary journey to finding herself.

As a teenager Sara Glass, then known as Malka, grew up in the small, insular Gur Hasidic sect in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

As a teen, she had accepted her calling as a servant of God: to become a dutiful wife and bear children. Still, she had questions. Hardest of all was to understand why she so deeply and powerfully felt a love that she was taught to hate—love for someone of her own sex.

At nineteen after flirting with danger and a vivacious young woman named Dassa, Malka accepted her fate and an arranged marriage to a quiet, pious, and anxious young man named Yossi. With her new husband, she moved from Borough Park to the secluded, self-contained, ultra-Orthodox world of Lakewood, New Jersey.  

Here the couple had two children, and she lived an extremely orthodox life filled by ancient rituals and rules. Leaving this world proved to be very difficult and her life became a roller-coaster as she tried to discover where she fitted into the world.

 Kissing Girls on Shabbat: A Memoir is released on 11th June.

Latest

Culture

‘Ladies in Black’ takes us back to a different time in Australia

0
It's the second screen adaptation of Madeliine St John's novel.
Community

Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith is the new CEO of Out for Australia

0
The esteemed scientist will lead to organisation into a new era.
News

Archbishop Fisher says LGBTIQA+ protections will force schools and hospitals to close

0
He says Australia is heading to a "crunch time".
News

Western Australia to get a new electorate

0
The proposed seat will be named after WWII nurse Vivian Bullwinkel.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘Ladies in Black’ takes us back to a different time in Australia

0
It's the second screen adaptation of Madeliine St John's novel.
Community

Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith is the new CEO of Out for Australia

0
The esteemed scientist will lead to organisation into a new era.
News

Archbishop Fisher says LGBTIQA+ protections will force schools and hospitals to close

0
He says Australia is heading to a "crunch time".
News

Western Australia to get a new electorate

0
The proposed seat will be named after WWII nurse Vivian Bullwinkel.
History

On This Gay Day: Georgina Beyer was recognised by Queen Elizabeth II

0
The Kiwi politician was given country's Order of Merit for her services to LGBTQ+ rights and local government.

‘Ladies in Black’ takes us back to a different time in Australia

Graeme Watson -
It's the second screen adaptation of Madeliine St John's novel.
Read more

Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith is the new CEO of Out for Australia

Graeme Watson -
The esteemed scientist will lead to organisation into a new era.
Read more

Archbishop Fisher says LGBTIQA+ protections will force schools and hospitals to close

Graeme Watson -
He says Australia is heading to a "crunch time".
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture