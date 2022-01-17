‘Drag Diva Spectacular’ brings the good times to Fringe World

A quintet of Perth’s top drag talent are bringing some much needed merriment to Connections Nightclub as part of this year’s Fringe World Festival.

BarbieQ, Veronica Jean Jones, Alexas Armstrong, Fay Rocious and Ruby Jewelz are back with an all-new version of their five-star show Drag Diva Spectacular with Good Times.

Barbie and the girls have been stand-out local stars at Fringe World and their regular Connections Nightclub shows, with members starring in Sinsuality, The Madonna Circus and Barbie’s Dolly Parton Spectacular.

This time around, they’re focusing on the good times with big drag, shimmering costumes, stellar dance routines and riotous loud-mouth laughs.

Don’t miss Drag Diva Spectacular: Good Times at Connections Nightclub from Mon 17 – Sat 22 Jan. For tickets and more information head to fringeworld.com.au

