Egyptian actor Hesham Selim praised after supporting his transgender son

Egyptian actor Hesham Selim has been praised on social media after he appeared on an Egyptian chat show and discussed his support of his transgender son.

“My daughter Noura is now my son Nour,” Selim said on the television show.

“This is what God wanted and she is currently transitioning. I was not confused or surprised, because from the day she was born I could see her as a boy.”

Transgender issues rarely get a mention in Egypt’s media, and there are very few public role models. Changing genders is legal in the country, but it is described as a bureaucratic process.

Selim told the audience it took him along time to get used to using male pronouns, and his son would often get frustrated with him. He also spoke about the challenges his son, who is now 26, faced in getting his gender changed on official documents.

Selim has been an actor in many films and television shows and has appeared on screen since his teenage years.

