Ellen DeGeneres reveals COVID-19 diagnosis on social media



Comedian and day time talks host Ellen DeGeneres has revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” the 62-year-old posted to social media.

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

The diagnosis marks the end of a tumultuous year for DeGeneres, who made headlines after accusations of bullying behaviour behind the scenes.

Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the daily talk show Ellen will cease filming until January.

OIP Staff

