Elliot Page signs on to new Christopher Nolan epic

Elliot Page will be one of the stars of director Christopher Nolan’s next epic film The Odyssey.

Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin and Samantha Morton have also added to the cast for the film. Page previously worked with the director on Inception.

Previously announced were Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie and Charlize Theron.

The 250 million dollar film will bring Homer’s famous play to the screen and filming is expected to get underway later this month. It will be the most expensive film of Nolan’s career to date.

His films have included Memento, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Insomnia, Tenet, Oppenheimer and a trilogy of Batman films.

Homer’s poem is believed to have been composed around the 7th or 8th century B.C, and is one of the oldest works of literature. The story has been told in the realm of film and television many times, and in many different forms.

The 1954 film Ulysses that starred Kirk Douglas is based on the poem, but so it the animated Japanese space series Ulysses 31, and the George Clooney 30’s prison escapee musical Oh Brother Where Art Thou?

The movie will be shot in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and throughout the Aeolian Islands in Sicily, Italy, particularly on the island Favignana, which Odysseus and his men are believed to have visited.