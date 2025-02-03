Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Elliot Page signs on to new Christopher Nolan epic

Culture

Elliot Page will be one of the stars of director Christopher Nolan’s next epic film The Odyssey.

Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin and Samantha Morton have also added to the cast for the film. Page previously worked with the director on Inception.

- Advertisement -

Previously announced were Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie and Charlize Theron.

The 250 million dollar film will bring Homer’s famous play to the screen and filming is expected to get underway later this month. It will be the most expensive film of Nolan’s career to date.

His films have included Memento, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Insomnia, Tenet, Oppenheimer and a trilogy of Batman films.

Homer’s poem is believed to have been composed around the 7th or 8th century B.C, and is one of the oldest works of literature. The story has been told in the realm of film and television many times, and in many different forms.

The 1954 film Ulysses that starred Kirk Douglas is based on the poem, but so it the animated Japanese space series Ulysses 31, and the George Clooney 30’s prison escapee musical Oh Brother Where Art Thou?

The movie will be shot in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and throughout the Aeolian Islands in Sicily, Italy, particularly on the island Favignana, which Odysseus and his men are believed to have visited.

Latest

Culture

Marc Almond chats about Soft Cell coming to Australia

0
It'll be the first time the iconic band have traveled down under.
Culture

Abracadabra! Lady Gaga conjures up a hit tune

0
The new song has all the markings of a Gaga classic.
News

Court approves apprehended violence order against anti-trans campaigner Kirralie Smith

0
The head of anti-trans organisation Binary launched a campaign against a trans women playing local sport.
News

Sam Kerr arrives at London court as four day trial gets underway

0
Kerr has pleaded not guilty to charges she racially abused a police officer.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Marc Almond chats about Soft Cell coming to Australia

0
It'll be the first time the iconic band have traveled down under.
Culture

Abracadabra! Lady Gaga conjures up a hit tune

0
The new song has all the markings of a Gaga classic.
News

Court approves apprehended violence order against anti-trans campaigner Kirralie Smith

0
The head of anti-trans organisation Binary launched a campaign against a trans women playing local sport.
News

Sam Kerr arrives at London court as four day trial gets underway

0
Kerr has pleaded not guilty to charges she racially abused a police officer.
History

On This Gay Day | Liberace died in 1987 of an AIDS related illness

0
So many things happened on this day in history.

Marc Almond chats about Soft Cell coming to Australia

Graeme Watson -
It'll be the first time the iconic band have traveled down under.
Read more

Abracadabra! Lady Gaga conjures up a hit tune

OUTinPerth -
The new song has all the markings of a Gaga classic.
Read more

Court approves apprehended violence order against anti-trans campaigner Kirralie Smith

OUTinPerth -
The head of anti-trans organisation Binary launched a campaign against a trans women playing local sport.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture