Enter the Outstanding Miniature LGBTQIA+ Very Short Story Competition

If you’re an aspiring or experienced writer it’s time to put some time aside and prepare your entry for the Outstanding Miniature LGBTQIA+ Very Short Story Competition!

Okay, you might not need to put a lot of time aside because the competition is for a very short story of just 50 words, but you could take a lot of time choosing the specific words to use.

The theme is ‘Sparks’, you can enter as many times as you like, the competition closes at 11.59pm on 19th March 2022. The winners will be announced on Facebook at 5.00pm on 26th March.

Prizes are $300 for the winning story, and two highly commended prizes of $100.

Head to their website to enter the competition.

