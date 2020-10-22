Equal Voices welcome Pope Francis’ comments supporting civil unions

Equal Voices, an Australian ecumenical network supporting justice and inclusion of LGBTIQA+ people in church and civil society, has welcomed Pope Francis’ comments in the documentary, Francesco, that support the rights of LGBT people.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They are children of God and have a right to a family,” the pope said. “What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered”, he continued.

Rev Peter Maher, catholic priest and member of the Equal Voices Board described the comments as a momentous development to be welcomed.

“We celebrate this move as it represents a more inclusive approach by the Catholic church. It reflects the approach of Jesus who entered into dialogue with all and accompanied the vulnerable and minorities of his time” Rev Maher said.

Equal Voices said they were also are encouraged by the pope’s statement as it underscores the Catholic church teaching of non-discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.

Rev Jo Inkpin, chair of Equal Voices National Board said while the comments were welcomed they church still had a long way to go.

“We also recognise that there is a long way to go for Catholic teaching to enshrine justice for LGBTIQA+ Catholics. The Catholic catechism still describes LGBTIQA+ people as ‘objectively disordered’ and ‘an intrinsic moral evil’. These teachings lead to serious psychological and spiritual harm in LGBTI Catholics. The Catholic church also needs to consider blessings and sacramental marriage for Catholic LGBT couples”.

The group said the Catholic church still needed to eliminate discrimination of LGBTIQA+ workers and students in its institutions, agencies and schools.

Source: Media Release

