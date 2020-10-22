Pope Francis shows support for same-sex unions, not marriage

Pope Francis has declared his support for same-sex unions in a new documentary.

Francesco, from director Evgeny Afineevsky, explores the life and teaching of Pope Francis, and these particular comments are causing a stir around the world.

“Homosexual people have a right to be in a family,” the Pope says in the film.

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that.”

Pope Francis has made numerous statements about the LGBTQ+ communities during his time as a religious leader, offering crumbs of support over the last decade.

As archbishop of Buenos Aires, Pope Francis fought against marriage equality, describing same-sex marriage as “a destructive pretension against the plan of God. We are not talking about a mere bill, but rather a machination of the father of lies that seeks to confuse and deceive the children of god”.

In 2013, Pope Francis said it was not his place to judge homosexuals, and in 2016, urged the Catholic Church to be less judgemental towards LGBTQ+ folks.

In 2018, however, the Pope spoke out against rainbow families, arguing that only a heterosexual couple could create a family in the eyes of God.

