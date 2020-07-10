Erasure drop single ‘Shot A Satellite’ from upcoming album ‘The Neon’

Erasure have shared the second track to be taken from their eagerly awaited new album, Shot A Satellite. Launching off a bed of stuttering, percussive sci-fi synths, new single Shot A Satellite is the latest taste of what to expect from the band’s forthcoming album, The Neon, out August 21 on Mute.

The Neon is a place that lives in the imagination, that we – you and me – put in the real world. It could be a night club, a shop, a city, a cafe, a country, a bedroom, a restaurant, any place at all. It’s a place of possibility in warm, glowing light and this is music that takes you there.

Written and produced by Erasure, the album’s initial sessions saw the Vince and Andy reunite with a fresh optimism and energy. Vince had been feeling drawn towards his older machines, some of which he’d had since their very early years together: “There’s a warmth to them. There’s also a real beauty in putting different analogue synthesisers together, too – a Pro-One, a Sequential Circuits, a Moog – they give this lovely sheen,” he explains.

Taking inspiration from pop music through the decades, from bands Andy loved as a child through to the present day, he explains, “It was about refreshing my love – hopefully our love – of great pop. I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.”

The Neon offers us warmth and a brilliant brightness in our strange, silent times. It connects us to our pasts and our futures as it glistens with hope. It creates beautiful places where our imaginations can roam, bringing us together, twinkling and beaming. The Neon puts you and me in the real world again, now and forever, lit up and alive.

The band recently released a remix EP for the first single, Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) featuring reworkings from UK based DJ and producer, Philip George; Daybreakers, aka Ric Scott and Alex Hush whose previous remix credits include Madonna and U2, and Nimmo.

Source: Media release

