Eurovision Check-in: Every country has now revealed their songs

Cyrus entrant Theo Evan has shared his tune ‘Shh’

We’ve known Teo Evans would be representing Cyrus for a while now, but his tune that he’ll be singing has just been revealed.

It’s the energetic electronic tune Shh. It’s the first time Cyrus is being represented by a Cypriot born artist. Theo grew up in Cyrus before moving to the USA to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Contre been forced to rework her song Kant because the BBC complained that the song was clearing using the word because it sounded like a vulgar word in English.

While she used to proclaim she’s “serving kant”, in the new version she’s just “serving”.

It’s not the only song to be put under a microscope in the lead up to the competition. Finland’s Erika Vikman has allegedly reportedly been told by producers to tone down her performance of Ich Komme.

The song is primarily in Finnish, but the chorus is in German with the singer respectively declaring Ich Komme, which translates in English as “I’m Coming.” Producers have reportedly demanded she wear a less revealing costume and reduce her gyrations on stage. Both sides have described it as a work-in-progress that still be refined.

Goodness let’s hope they don’t think Milkshake Man is singing about anything beyond dairy products.

France will be represented by Louane with ‘Maman’

French singer Louane first came to prominece via the French version of TV’s The Voice. She has had chart success in her homeland and also collaborated with The Chainsmokers.

She’s also found onscreen success in the film La Famille Belier and in the TV series Visions. She wrote this song alongside producer Tristan Salvati.

Mariam Shegelia delivers ‘Freedom’ for Georgia

It will be the 16th time that Georgia has presented a song on the Eurovision stage, after the country’s debut at Helsinki 2007.

This time round the beautiful Mariam Shegelia will sing Freedom. Like many singers in the competition she has a reality TV show background having appeared on local versions of X-Factor and The Voice. Alongside her works as a solo artist, she’s also the member of a band called Mixtura.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held from the 13-17 May and will be broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand. There’s no news yet on who will be hosting Australia’s coverage, but SBS has confirmed that Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are not returning.

All 37 countries participating in the event have now revealed their songs.

