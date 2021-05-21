‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ film heads to Amazon Prime

The long awaited film version of the musical Everybody’s Taking About Jamie is skipping the cinemas and heading straight to streaming service Amazon Prime.

The movie will be available to stream from 17th September, and a new trailer gives more glimpses of what’s in store.

The musical follows schoolboy Jamie New who reveals to his career’s councilor and classmates that his dream job is being a drag queen.

The British musical has made the journey from stage to screen in record time, it’s only a few years since it had its first performance in Sheffield. Since then the musical has been a sensation in the West End, had a tour of the United Kingdom, made waves in South Korea and found fans around the world. Sadly an Australian production had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

The film version features newcomer Max Harwood in the title role. Oscar-nominated star Richard E. Grant plays Hugo, a former drag queen and mentor. While Happy Valley‘s Sarah Lancashire stars as Jamie’s mother and Catastrophe‘s Sharon Horgan appears as teacher Miss Hedge.

The soundtrack will also include a new song This Was Me, which is performed by Holly Johnson from Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

Take a look at the new trailer and mark off 17th September in your diary.

