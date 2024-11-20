Facebook mysteriously removes LGBTIQA+ content for breaching ‘community standards”

LGBTIQA+ community groups across Australia are reporting that Facebook has removed content for “breaching community standards” but no information is given on the issue is with the offending posts.

OUTinPerth has had two posts removed from the platform.

A report in October sharing the story of a raid on an LGBTIQA+ nightclub in Moscow was removed from the site for breaching standards, while news of the death of local charity founder Scott Johnson was also removed months after it’s initial publication.

OUTinPerth asked for a review on both posts, but they were rejected without any explanation on what had caused offence in the first place.

The issue listed with the posts was cybersecurity, with potential links to malicious software.

In recent days we’ve heard from several community groups who have had posts removed, which has been frustrating in the middle of Western Australia’s PrideFEST celebrations.

OUTinPerth has reached out to META, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and Threads to ask why so many posts are being deleted and what the concern is about their content. No response has been received.

Queensland based news outlet Q-News has also reported on LGBTIQA+ groups content being deleted.

SurfCoast for Equality and Bundaberg Gays are two groups who were hit with a wave of reports about old posts, and all requests for reviews were rejected.

Hours later both groups have their pages completely deleted.

Have you had LGBTIQA+ content removed by Meta? Drop us a note about your experience.