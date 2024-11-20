Search
Facebook mysteriously removes LGBTIQA+ content for breaching ‘community standards”

News

LGBTIQA+ community groups across Australia are reporting that Facebook has removed content for “breaching community standards” but no information is given on the issue is with the offending posts.

OUTinPerth has had two posts removed from the platform.

A report in October sharing the story of a raid on an LGBTIQA+ nightclub in Moscow was removed from the site for breaching standards, while news of the death of local charity founder Scott Johnson was also removed months after it’s initial publication.

OUTinPerth asked for a review on both posts, but they were rejected without any explanation on what had caused offence in the first place.

The issue listed with the posts was cybersecurity, with potential links to malicious software.

In recent days we’ve heard from several community groups who have had posts removed, which has been frustrating in the middle of Western Australia’s PrideFEST celebrations.

OUTinPerth has reached out to META, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and Threads to ask why so many posts are being deleted and what the concern is about their content. No response has been received.

Queensland based news outlet Q-News has also reported on LGBTIQA+ groups content being deleted.

SurfCoast for Equality and Bundaberg Gays are two groups who were hit with a wave of reports about old posts, and all requests for reviews were rejected.

Hours later both groups have their pages completely deleted.

Have you had LGBTIQA+ content removed by Meta? Drop us a note about your experience.

Community

November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance

0
Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, marking an important opportunity to honour the lives of trans and gender diverse people.
Culture

Review | ‘Didi’ a turbulent story of finding your place in the world

0
It is 2008 and Asian-American teenager Chris just wants to fit in.
News

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis share their baby news

0
Sadly the couple have been hit by a barrage of online abuse following their announcement.
News

Beau Lamarre-Condon trial to be delayed again

0
The new defence team for the accused former police office say they will need more time.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

