Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

First look at the upcoming film ‘Madfabulous’

Culture

The first productions shots from the upcoming feature film Mad Fabulous have been revealed. The movie stars It’s a Sin actor Callum Scott Howells.

The film directed by Celyn Jones and penned by screenwriter Lisa Baker will focus on the true story of “flamboyant and rebellious aristocrat” Henry Paget, the fifth Marquess of Anglesey.

- Advertisement -

Lord Paget defied societal norms in the 19th century by living an opulent lifestyle, sporting outrageous fashion and throwing decadent parties.

Dubbed ‘the dancing marquess’ Lord Paget ripped through his large inheritance at quick pace before dying at just 29 years of age.

Image from Mad As Birds.

Henry Paget was born in 1875, when his father died in 1898 he inherited his father’s title, large estate and substantial income.

He converted a chapel on the estate to a theatre, where he often took the lead role in lavish productions. Historians have speculated that he may have been homosexual. He married his cousin Lilian Florence Maud Chetwynd 1898 but just two later they split up and the marriage was annulled on grounds of nonconsummation.

He was famous for cross-dressing, wearing outlandish outfits, and having a love of furs and jewels. By 1904 he had been forced to declare bankruptcy and died the following year in Paris after a long illness.

The film began shooting back in August and production has now wrapped. Alongside Howells, the film will also feature Ruby Stokes, Louis Hynes, Tom Rhys-Harries, Siobhan McSweeney, Paul Rhys and Rupert Everett.

Image from Mad As Birds.

Since his breakthrough role as Colin Morris-Jones in It’s a Sin Scott Howells has been working on both stage and screen.

He played recovering substance user Nathan in 2024’s The Beautiful Game opposite Bill Nighy and Valerina Golino.

On stage he’s played Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, Rodolpho in View From The Bridge and the Emcee in the musical Cabaret.

Image from Mad As Birds.

The film is expected to have a UK release in mid-2025.

Latest

National

Advocates welcome anti-vilification protections in Victoria

0
Victoria's government has revealed legislation that would expand anti-vilification laws to include gender, sex and sexuality.
Lifestyle

Winners of 2024 WA Mental Health Awards announced

0
The Western Australian Association for Mental Health (WAAMH) revealed the winners of the 2024 WA Mental Health Awards at a special ceremony this November.
News

NSW police charge man over alleged hate crime in Darlinghurst

0
A couple walking late at night were alleged subjected to homophobic abuse and stalking.
News

Mettam says its time to move on from leadership speculation

0
Liberal MPs voted to keep Mettam in the leadership role ahead of the 2025 state election.

Newsletter

Don't miss

National

Advocates welcome anti-vilification protections in Victoria

0
Victoria's government has revealed legislation that would expand anti-vilification laws to include gender, sex and sexuality.
Lifestyle

Winners of 2024 WA Mental Health Awards announced

0
The Western Australian Association for Mental Health (WAAMH) revealed the winners of the 2024 WA Mental Health Awards at a special ceremony this November.
News

NSW police charge man over alleged hate crime in Darlinghurst

0
A couple walking late at night were alleged subjected to homophobic abuse and stalking.
News

Mettam says its time to move on from leadership speculation

0
Liberal MPs voted to keep Mettam in the leadership role ahead of the 2025 state election.
News

Libby Mettam’s leadership of the Liberals on the line

0
Libby Mettam tells colleagues to 'put up or shut up' over leadership concerns.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Advocates welcome anti-vilification protections in Victoria

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Victoria's government has revealed legislation that would expand anti-vilification laws to include gender, sex and sexuality.
Read more

Winners of 2024 WA Mental Health Awards announced

OUTinPerth -
The Western Australian Association for Mental Health (WAAMH) revealed the winners of the 2024 WA Mental Health Awards at a special ceremony this November.
Read more

NSW police charge man over alleged hate crime in Darlinghurst

Graeme Watson -
A couple walking late at night were alleged subjected to homophobic abuse and stalking.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture