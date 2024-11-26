First look at the upcoming film ‘Madfabulous’

The first productions shots from the upcoming feature film Mad Fabulous have been revealed. The movie stars It’s a Sin actor Callum Scott Howells.

The film directed by Celyn Jones and penned by screenwriter Lisa Baker will focus on the true story of “flamboyant and rebellious aristocrat” Henry Paget, the fifth Marquess of Anglesey.

Lord Paget defied societal norms in the 19th century by living an opulent lifestyle, sporting outrageous fashion and throwing decadent parties.

Dubbed ‘the dancing marquess’ Lord Paget ripped through his large inheritance at quick pace before dying at just 29 years of age.

Image from Mad As Birds.

Henry Paget was born in 1875, when his father died in 1898 he inherited his father’s title, large estate and substantial income.

He converted a chapel on the estate to a theatre, where he often took the lead role in lavish productions. Historians have speculated that he may have been homosexual. He married his cousin Lilian Florence Maud Chetwynd 1898 but just two later they split up and the marriage was annulled on grounds of nonconsummation.

He was famous for cross-dressing, wearing outlandish outfits, and having a love of furs and jewels. By 1904 he had been forced to declare bankruptcy and died the following year in Paris after a long illness.

The film began shooting back in August and production has now wrapped. Alongside Howells, the film will also feature Ruby Stokes, Louis Hynes, Tom Rhys-Harries, Siobhan McSweeney, Paul Rhys and Rupert Everett.

Image from Mad As Birds.

Since his breakthrough role as Colin Morris-Jones in It’s a Sin Scott Howells has been working on both stage and screen.

He played recovering substance user Nathan in 2024’s The Beautiful Game opposite Bill Nighy and Valerina Golino.

On stage he’s played Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, Rodolpho in View From The Bridge and the Emcee in the musical Cabaret.

Image from Mad As Birds.

The film is expected to have a UK release in mid-2025.