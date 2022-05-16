First pictures from Kevin Bacon’s gay conversion horror movie

The first pictures from Kevin Bacon’s upcoming horror film They / Them have been released.

The movie, which will hit US streaming service Peacock in August in from leading horror production company Blumhouse.

The pronoun entitled film will see Bacon player Owen Whistler, the founder of a gay conversion therapy camp. Also in the cast is Veep star Anna Chlumsky and Carrie Preston from The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

The film stars a host of up and coming younger actors who will play the teens sent to the camp. The cast includes Theo Germaine, Quel Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch and Darwin del Dabro.

The kids sent to the camp will have to protect themselves from both the camp’s counsellors and an unknown killer on the loose. The film is the directorial debut of seasoned screenwriter John Logan who wrote previous blockbusters Gladiator, The Aviator and Hugo.

Logan said the idea for the film had been germinating for many years and he drew up his own experiences a gay teenager.

“They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as a gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden.” Logan said of the story.

“I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

Previous films from Blumhouse include Paranormal Activity, Halloween, Insidious, Get Out, BlacKkKlansman, Us and The Invisible Man.

