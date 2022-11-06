Forum on ending conversion therapy practices to be held in Hobart

A forum on ending the harmful practice of LGBTIQA+ conversion, suppression and change practices will be held at Tasmania’s parliament later this week.

Organisers highlight that one in twenty LGBTQIA+ Tasmanians have experienced harmful conversion practices. Practices which increase rates of suicide, PTSD, depression, and homelessness.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Dr Lucy Mercer-Mapstone, says this is not a standard Tasmania should accept and the event will focus on legislative change which can ensure greater protections for people.

The forum at the Tasmanian Parliament House will be hosted by Independent Member for Clark, Kristie Johnston, who says it’s a great opportunity for people to learn about how the challenge can be tackled via legislation.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to learn more about the recommendations from the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute (TLRI) and how we can best legislate to protect Tasmanians from the harmful effects of conversion practices.” Johnston said.

Equality Tasmania argue that conversion practices are outdated, cruel, and fruitless efforts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. the group says they are based on a discriminatory and inaccurate ideology that LGBTQIA+ people are broken and need to be fixed.

The TLRI this year released a report recommending legislative changes to ban conversion practices which, if implemented, would bring Tasmania in line many other states around Australia.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Dr Lucy Mercer-Mapstone, says, “The purpose of the forum is to promote understanding of the recommendations of the TLRI report on conversion practices and explore best practice legislation which enacts those recommendations.”

“This is an opportunity for education and dialogue, including addressing the arguments of those who oppose this protection.”

“Equality Tasmania invites the Tasmanian community to attend the forum with a view to developing understanding, building compassion, and driving action towards equality.”

The forum will comprise a panel of experts from across sectors to share experiential, legislative, social, and medical perspectves with key stakeholders who will be involved in ending conversation practices in Tasmania.

The forum is on 10th November from 6:00pm – 7:30pm. People wishing to attend the forum should register at via Evenbtbrite.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.