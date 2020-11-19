Foster parents allegedly rejected by service over LGBTQ+ views

The West Australian have reported that a local couple will be taking legal action against a fostering organisation who they believe has discriminated against them.

In an exclusive interview with The West, Kiera and Byron Hordyk claim they were rejected by Wanslea Family Services as potential foster parents in 2017 due to their Christian beliefs, specifically that lesbian, gay or bisexual children can be taught to combat the “sin” of diverse sexuality.

The Hordyk’s intend to take the case to the State Administrative Tribunal, citing Part IV of WA’s Equal Opportunity Act; Discrimination on the ground of religious or political conviction.

“We hold traditional Christian views on how the Bible teaches us on sexuality and marriage,” Byron Hordyk told The West.

“We stated it from the beginning. We are not here to hide behind it. Everyone — particularly with a divisive issue — is afraid of being put into the realm of public opinion in a negative light. And my beliefs are strong enough that this might be my cross to bear.”

The Hordyk’s are due to be represented at the Tribunal by Steven Penglis, known for defending Lisa Scaffidi, and John Steenhof, Managing Director of the Human Rights Law Alliance.

Notably, the Human Rights Law Alliance are closely affiliated with the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL); a prominent voice against LGBTQ+ rights in Australia who provided seed funding for the not-for-profit firm.

The ACL led the charge for the No campaign during the marriage plebiscite, stood against the Safe Schools anti-bullying program, and continue to argue against bans on conversion therapy; a practice which has been well documented as harmful to people of diverse sexuality and gender.

The case is due to be heard by State Administrative Tribunal president Justice Janine Pritchard.

OIP Staff, image: Shutterstock

