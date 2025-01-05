Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new music from Doechii, Celeste, Jane Remover, ADÉLA and Twin Shadow.

Doechii – Denial is a River

Here’s an artist’s whose star is definitely on the rise. This track is from Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape.

Celeste – Everyday

Celeste recently returned with the hypnotic This Is Who I Am – the theme to the TV series Day of the Jackal. Now comes another new song, which was originally released as part of Record Store Day in 2024. The idea for the song came to Celeste when she was on a dancefloor, it features a sample from the 1999 Death in Vegas tune Dirge.

Jane Remover – JRJRJR

There’s a lot going on in this new tune from Jane Remover. It almost sounds like three tracks playing at the same time. The tune is from the forthcoming album Revengeseekerz. Jane Remover first came to attention releasing music on Soundcloud and is a pioneer in the misro-genre of Dariacore. She came out as trans in 2022.

ADÉLA – Superscar

This track was produced by Grant Knoche who we’ve previously featured in this column. The tune is about how women are treated in the music industry and the power dynamics many artists have to face. ADÉLA who hails from Solvakia came to prominence on the Netflix show Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE.

Twin Shadow – As Soon As You Can

Twin Shadow will have a new album Georgie out on March 14th, and if this new mellow tune is sample of what’s to come, we’re definitely into it. It’ll be the artist’s sixth album and his first new music since 2021.

