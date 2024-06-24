Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s bumper edition we look at new videos from Baby Queen, Adam Lambert, Omar Rudberg, Keli Holiday, Empire of the Sun, Isak Danielson, Sneaky Sound System, John Duff, Vonni, Jamie xx, Robyn, Moonchild Sanelly and Self Esteem.

- Advertisement -

Baby Queen – Colours of You

After a series of EPs and mixtapes Baby Queen released her debut album Quarter Life Crisis. Included on the album was this ballad that was originally written for the first season of the television series Heartstopper. Even though the songs been around for a few years, it’s just been given a video.

Next month Bella Latham, the woman behind the moniker, will take to the stage at the legendary Glastonbury Music Festival in the UK.

Empire of the Sun – Cherry Blossom

Australian band Empire of the Sun headed to Thailand to create their latest video. The group comprises Luke Steele formerly of The Sleepy Jackson and Nick Littlemore from PNAU. This tune is the latest to be taken from their upcoming fourth album Ask That God which will be out on 26th July.

Keli Holiday – lowdown

This is a project from Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde. It’s also a video shot in Thailand. The track is taken from the EP Jesterman which features five new tunes from the artist. Hyde has recently shared they they are in a new relationship with podcaster Abbie Chatfield

John Duff – Total Eclipse of the Heart

Singer John Duff has delivered a thumping dance version of Total Eclipse of the Heart. This song was a hit for Bonnie Tyler in the 80s and then returned to the charts in the 1990’s when it was re-recorded by Nicki French. Duff’s take is camp and clubby. Also check out the remix treatment dance legend Eric Kupper’s just given to Duff’s Be Your Girl.

Isak Danielson – Sweat

This track is very reminiscent of previous works by Troye Sivan. Sweden’s Isak Danielson first came to prominence of their local version of The X Factor in 2012. He’s since put out four albums of material, as well as several EPs.

Vonni – on, nostalgia

Here’s a slice of radio friendly indie pop from the singularly named Vonni.

Self Esteem & Moonchild Sanelly – Big Man

British musician Rebecca Taylor was one half of indie band Slow Club, before launching a solo career under the name Self Esteem. She’s had huge success in the UK and has released two albums. Recently she played Sally Bowles in the London production of Cabaret.

Now she’s teamed up with South African artist Moonchild Sanelly for this new track.

Adam Lambert – Cvnty

This is from his upcoming house EP AFTERS which will be out 19th July. It’s written by Lambert alongside British songwriter Claudia Valentina and producer Kyle Shearer, Kyle Tonoli, Trevor Klaiman and Nate Company.

Omar Rudberg – Sorry

To celebrate Pride month Young Royals star Omar Rudberg has recorded a cover of Madonna’s Sorry. His version gives it a slightly more rock vibe.

Jamie xx featuring Robyn – Life

There’s some superior disco vibes here as Jamie xx brings us another track from his upcoming album In Waves which is coming this September.

The album will feature collaborations with his The xx bandmates Romy and oliver Sim, plus The Avalanches, Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear and Honey Dijon. On this new track Robyn is the featured vocalist.

The track is based around a sample from the 1977 tune House of the Rising Sun by Revelacion. The same sample was previously used by French disco legend Cerrone.

Sneaky Sound System – I Ain’t Over You

The return of the Aussie duo is welcomed news.