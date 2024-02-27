Fringe World hit ‘Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence’ returns

Local production Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence picked up the coveted Martin Simms Award at Fringe World 2024, as well as the Adelaide Tour Ready Award.

If you didn’t get to see the acclaimed show during it’s Fringe World run – you’ve still got a chance to see it, it’s being staged at The Rechabite for just one night on Friday 8th March.

The encore performance of the Shakespearean tale with a twist is sure to sell out quickly.

The production follows Mac Beth as she passionately pursues the coveted title of Year 12 Netball Captain of the Dunsinane Hell-Hounds. It’s described a gripping tale of ambition, betrayal, and redemption as Coach Duncan’s decisions spark a fierce battle for leadership.

The Dagger Divas, a trio of dreamy melodies, visit Mac in her slumbers, echoing the bard’s famous ghostly encounters. They fuel her with the fire to overcome adversity and fight on. Amid accusations and plot twists, Mac’s determination leads her to the brink of glory. But her reckless actions take her to the edge of despair, creating suspicion and fear among her teammates.

As alliances shift and friendships fracture, a climactic showdown awaits the netball battlefield. Will Mac’s relentless drive for success ultimately lead to her triumph, or banishment?

Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence is an original musical that delves deep into the dangerous realms of unchecked ambition while highlighting the fierce determination and competitive spirit of teenage girls on the netball court.

This energetic production that breathes new life into a literary classic, fueled by an electrifying soundscape, underpinned by electronic pop-synth compositions created by award-winning vocalist, DJ, and music producer, Project BEXX.

In their unwavering pursuit of risk, resiliency, and resourcefulness, this production represents a resolute display of fearlessness, led by co-directors Ana Ferreira Manhoso and Courtney McManus, who are ventured into musical theatre for the first time.

