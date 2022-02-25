G Flip drops new queer anthem and video ‘GAY 4 ME’

Drummer and national pop icon G Flip shares new single and video GAY 4 ME out now via Future Classic.

A gritty and honest queer anthem, GAY 4 ME sparks a new creative phase for the mutli-instrumentalist and self-taught songwriter. The track and those to follow hit harder, refocusing the music around drums, with a key rock influence. It’s surprising, angsty and bold: an exciting taste of what’s to come from G Flip.

“When I was searching for an idol as a kid, I couldn’t find someone that resonated with me. All the females on screen were sexy or sexualised. I struggled with my sexual and gender identity for years because there wasn’t anyone that I felt could relate to me,” G Flip said of the track.

“I wish I had a non-binary, gay, lead-singing drummer to watch; it would’ve calmed the dark, confused voices in my head that told me I didn’t belong anywhere as my authentic self.”

“If I am able to silence those voices for someone else, my job on this planet is done. If No Doubt-era Gwen Stefani had a baby with Travis Barker: a lead-singing, drumming, Australian AF, non-binary singer, then you’d have me: G Flip.”

“GAY 4 ME is just this super common narrative that happens to people within the queer community. I personally think you can’t help who you end up attracted to. No matter what gender or sexuality. I’ve been on the other end of this situation, where girls have told me they aren’t gay, but they’re gay for me. The words really fell out of my mouth when writing this one.”

“I had actually been thinking about Lauren Sanderson as a vocalist on this track when I first had the melody in my head – and by some manifestation while I was really trying to figure out this life in LA – we crossed paths through mutual friends. I’ve never met someone so similar to me, and releasing a song with one of your favourite people is so very exciting. The day we perform it on stage together will be one of the best days of my life!”

The Melbourne-born multi-hyphenate has been making waves both at home and abroad for the past three years. In 2021, G went global with a number of international collaborations tucked under their sleeve including Queen with indie pop darling mxmtoon, Waiting Game with rising pop-grunge star Renforshort, Not Even In Vegas with fellow Melbourne-native Thomas Headon, and ‘Scream’ featuring LA-based writer and pop up-and-comer UPSAHL. Currently supporting KFlay and soon to be joining Fletcher on her forthcoming US tour, G Flip continues their meteoric rise.

Since releasing their debut hit About You — which took them from bedroom producer to national superstar — G Flip has sold out all 5 of their national headline tours, been nominated for three ARIA Awards, won a MTV EMA Award, scored 9 places in triple j’s Hottest 100 (from 2019-2021), performed the highest viewed triple j Like A Version of 2020, worked with global brand Crocs for two limited edition collaborations, and attained a number of gold, platinum and multi-platinum singles.

GAY 4 ME is out now.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.