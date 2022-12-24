Get in the Christmas spirt with Sandi Toksvig and Extraordinary Escapes

Sandi Toksvig presents a special festive episode of her TV show Extraordinary Escapes airing on ABCTV.

The show usually sees Toksvig heading off a for a holiday with another well-known identity, the all-women based show has taken in some amazing locations over its two series. For the special Christmas edition, she heads to Norway for a series of adventures.

Firstly, she heads to the Artic Circle taking Dragon’s Den businesswoman Deborah Meaden to Polar Park, a sanctuary for wolves and other wildlife. They stay at a remote house located in the centre of the wolves’ habitat. Only 10 bookings per year are allowed at the venue, making the up-close experience a rare treat.

Toksvig originally hails from Norway, so she’s excited to show her travelling companions her homeland, Norwegian Christmas customs and delicacies.

The second guest on the show is space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock who Toksvig shares a night in a luxurious architectural wonder. Together they observe the Aurora Borealis and head off on a whale watching trip.

Finally, Toksvig heads to the fjords to hang out with Cold Feet actress Fay Rippley. The pair stay in cutting-edge modern cabins perched on the snow-covered mountains and their adventure sees them traveling into the forest to pick the perfect Christmas tree.

If you’d like to head of a journey to far flung scenic now covered Norway, explore architecture and luxury and get quite a few laughs along the way, you’ll love this experience.

The special originally aired in the UK in 2021. Toksvig recently fell ill during a tour of Australia and New Zealand and had to be hospitalised. Happily, she’s now recovered and been able to return home to her family just in time for Christmas.

Sandi Toksvig chatted to OUTinPerth about making the series earlier this year. Tune to the ABC at 6.10pm today to see the episode.

