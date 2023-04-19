Get your first look at new music industry focused drama series ‘The Idol’

After a long wait, new TV drama The Idol is coming to Foxtel later this year. The show co-created by Sam Levison (Euphoria), Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim and was originally anticipated to debut in 2022.

The series will have it’s debut screening at the Festival de Cannes, before making appearing weekly on television from 5th June.

The series follows pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily Rose Depp, as she returns to making music after a break brought on by a mental health breakdown. She teams up with Tedros, played by Abel Tesfaye, a nightclub owner with a shady past.

The series cast includes Perth raised actor and singer Troye Sivan, alongside Dan Levey, Moses Sumney, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

The series also features appearances from Showgirls star Elizabeth Berkley, All American Rejects singer Tyson Ritter and actor Anne Heche. It was the final television role Heche filmed prior to her death in an car accident in 2022.

Watch the teaser trailer for The Idol.