Giddy up! Barn Dance Perth returns this August

One of the biggest smash-hit events on the local LGBTIQA+ calendar is riding back into Perth City Farm this August.

Barn Dance Perth is back for its sixth year running, bringing a country hoedown to this unique inner-city venue for one fabulous night, presented by Vic Park Pride.

Since its debut boot scoot, the Barn Dance has taken off among the community, putting on sold out celebrations year after year.

This year’s theme is Denim & Diamonds, so dress in your best blue jeans – or get creative and put together something extra special for a chance at a costume prize.

Get ready to do-si-do with the Mucky Duck Bush Band and BarbieQ, while DJ H. Sailor will be providing a country-tinged soundtrack with a twang.

This year, there is even a free Friday night prequel event – Drag Barnyard Games Night – so there’s more opportunities to join in on the fun!

Barn Dance Perth will be held at Perth City Farm on Saturday, 31 August. For more information, head over to Facebook.

Images: Barn Dance Perth (Facebook)