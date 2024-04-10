Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson banned for three matches over homophobic slur

Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has been handed a three match ban from the AFL’s Integrity Unit over his use of a gay slur during a game against Essendon on Friday.

Today the AFL ruled that the Finalyson was guilty of unbecoming conduct during the match.

In an official statement the Australian Foorball League said there no place for homophobic remarks in football or society.

Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson

“The AFL is very clear that homophobia has no place in our game, nor in society. We want all people in LGBTQI+ communities to feel safe playing or attending our games and we know the incident that happened on the weekend does not assist this goal. As a code we will continue to work together to improve our game as a safe and inclusive environment for all.

“The AFL will continue to consider the specific circumstances in each incident in determining appropriate responses. Jeremy’s sanction would have been higher if he didn’t immediately understand and take ownership of his mistake both privately and publicly.”

Alongside his three match ban Finlayson will also undertake a Pride in Sport course at his own expense.

Finlayson and club chairman David Koch said they accepted the penalty and repeated the apology they made earlier in this week, except this time they specifically mentioned the effect of their actions on the LGBTIQA+ communities.

“The word I used has no place in our society or our game,” Finlayson said.

“Words can be very hurtful and what I said on Friday night was totally unacceptable.

“I unreservedly apologise again to the Essendon player, my teammates, Port Adelaide members and supporters and the LGBTQIA+ community for the distress I have caused.

“I accept the AFL’s sanction and now look forward to reflecting on my behavior and seeking education to improve myself and understand the impact such comments can have on the broader community.”

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch reiterated Finlayson’s apology.

“On behalf of the Port Adelaide Football Club, I extend an apology to the Essendon player, the Port Adelaide community of members and supporters and the LGBTQIA+ community,” Koch said.

“What was said is totally unacceptable and comments of this nature do not align with what our club stands for. Port Adelaide is a place for everyone so we are very disappointed with what occurred on Friday night.

“Importantly, Jeremy self-reported and apologised to the player on the night and has publicly expressed his remorse.

“We will now provide education for Jeremy and offer him and his family support during this time.

“We do not underestimate the seriousness of this matter and look forward to the AFL applying consistency to such cases in the future.” Koch said.

The chairman has been criticised in recent days after he appeared to downplay the seriousness of the incident by describing it as occurring in the “heat of battle”.

Finlayson will miss Port Adelaide’s next three games against Fremantle (Adelaide Oval), Collingwood (MCG) and St Kilda (Adelaide Oval).

The incident follows North Melbourne coach Alistair Clarkson being hit with a $20,000 fine and a suspended two match ban for his recent outburst that included a homophobic slur, and a six week ban given to Adelaide Crows player Taylor Walker over his use of a racial slur in 2021.