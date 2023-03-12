Gold coast resident vows to fly Pride flag all year after neighbours complain

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

A Gold Coast family have vowed to the fly the Pride flag year-round on their property after a neighbour sent them a vile letter for hoisting the flag during Australia’s World Pride celebrations.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of comments which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Summer Irvin, who is a lawyer and the sister of Married At First Sight star Ashley Irvin, shared the letter on her Instagram page.

Irwin had previously flown different flags from her property in the past relating to different holidays and was shocked to find the Pride flag sparked an abusive letter from her neighbours in Coomera Waters.

Speaking to local newspaper The Bulletin a defiant Irvin said the flag would be staying up indefinitely.

“That pride flag is never coming down now,” she said. “I am going to get a bigger one.”

She also shared that she now plans to hold an inclusive Pride themed barbeque in her front yard and invite all her neighbours to attend.

The letter has been circulating on social media for several days with many people sharing their shock at the comments the neighbour made.

“Our community in Coomera Waters is a wholesome community and not a queer community and n or does it promote queer conduct – especially to children.” the letter reads.

Shockingly the writer signs off by comparing inclusion of LFBTIQA+ people to endorsing murders and pedophiles.

Sharing the letter to her Instagram page Irwin said shared her anger.

“I am so enraged and I am so sorry the LGBTQ+ have to experience this type of hatred.” Irwin said.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.