‘Golden Gay Time’ will be a healthy dose of queer comedy at Fringe World

Culture

Golden Gay Time is a side splitting hour of stand up comedy featuring Courtney Maldo, Charlie Fern and their favourite queer comics.

The show which will be part of Fringe World 2026 will take up residence at the Seasonal Brewing Company and then Scitech with several dates through January and February.

Courtney Maldo and Charlie Fern.

‘For audiences who are worried about heading to a comedy show only to be confronted by comedian using slurs and making jokes about our community, Maldo and Fern describe their offering as being 99% homophobia free, but also safe for vegans.

“We have group discounts so bring your whole polycule. This non-hierarchical ethically sourced comedy will get you laughing out proud.

“Put down your crochet, leave your dog at home and come have a craft beer with us. It is sure to be a Golden Gay Time!” they say.

Book tickets to see the show.

Culture

French icon Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91

0
Bardot was one of the world's most famous actors but she spent much of her life campaigning for animal rights.
Culture

Harry Styles returns with surprise instrumental tune

0
The song was recorded on the last night of his world tour in 2023.
News

Police search for person posting anti-trans propaganda around Subiaco

0
The City of Subiaco have removed the offensive stickers almost 40 times in the last 6 months.
Culture

French film festival reveals highlights of its 2026 program

0
A new film from acclaimed director François Ozon, a retelling of the classic Les Les Misérables, and a darling of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival are among the films

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

