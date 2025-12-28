‘Golden Gay Time’ will be a healthy dose of queer comedy at Fringe World

Golden Gay Time is a side splitting hour of stand up comedy featuring Courtney Maldo, Charlie Fern and their favourite queer comics.

The show which will be part of Fringe World 2026 will take up residence at the Seasonal Brewing Company and then Scitech with several dates through January and February.

Courtney Maldo and Charlie Fern.

‘For audiences who are worried about heading to a comedy show only to be confronted by comedian using slurs and making jokes about our community, Maldo and Fern describe their offering as being 99% homophobia free, but also safe for vegans.

“We have group discounts so bring your whole polycule. This non-hierarchical ethically sourced comedy will get you laughing out proud.

“Put down your crochet, leave your dog at home and come have a craft beer with us. It is sure to be a Golden Gay Time!” they say.

