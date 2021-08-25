Mila Jam declares “It’s Raining Them’ updating a classic tune

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Singer Mila Jam has delivered a cover of The Weather Girls classic It’s Raining Men, with a modern twist, now the song declares It’s Raining Them!

The song was originally a hit for The Weather Girls back in 1982. Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell also had a hit with the tune in 2001, her version featured in the film Bridget Jones Diary.

The tune was written by Paul Jabarra and Paul Schaffer, Schaffer would go on to lead the band on David Letterman’s The Late Show for many decades.

Jam’s version of the tune has other subtle changes to the lyrics to make it more gender neutral and the video sees promotion of the diversity of gender pronouns available.

Take a look at the clip.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.