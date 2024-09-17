Hanson fails with new push to amend Sex Discrimination act

For a second week in a row Senator Pauline Hanson has failed to have her bill that would remove protections on the basis of gender identity from the federal Sex Discrimination Act considered by the parliament.

Senator Hanson attempted to introduce her Sex Discrimination Act (Acknowledging Biological Reality) Bill into the senate last week, but it was blocked from having a first reading by Labor, The Greens and some members of the crossbench.

This morning Senator Hanson attempted to suspend the Standing Orders of the senate, so her bill could more forward. The move was voted down 30 to 27.

Senator Pauline Hanson

“I’ve been denied the right to introduce this bill.” Senator Hanson said before the vote was taken.

The One Nation leader said the decision that was taken last week was very unusual as objection to bills does not usually occur to later in the parliamentary process.

“Labor and the Greens have taken the highly unusual step of voting down a bill at the first reading that’s thought to reinforce the biological definitions of man and woman. This is a rare and alarming move that undermines our democratic process.” Senator Hanson said.

Senator Hanson accused the political parties opposed to hearing the details of her bill as silencing important discussions and “disregarding the voices of Australians who support One Nation’s position on upholding biological reality.”

Senator Hanson lamented that during her time in the parliament several pieces of legislation and proposed inquiries she’s championed have been blocked, listing her moves to define Aboriginality and ban puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones medication for transgender youth as examples.

“You are discriminating against every woman out there who is actually is calling out, crying out, because every time they’re getting a slap in the face because men may decide they want to be a female, put a dress on, put some makeup on, put on some high heels on, or do whatever they want to and think that they’re female. They are not females, biologically – they are not females.”

Senator Hanson said she understood that some people felt they were “born in the wrong body” but this should not be allowed to “disrupt society”.

The coalition’s Senator Simon Birmingham noted that last week his colleague Senator Duniam had, on behalf of the opposition, had voiced support for the bill progressing.

Senator Birmingham said while he had concerns about the lives of vulnerable Australians being weaponised in the parliament, he also supported the bill being read for a first time. He said his view was not a comment on the bill itself, rather a show of support for established parliamentsry processes.

Labor’s senator New South Wales, Tim Ayres, hit back at Birmingham describing his viewpoint as a “mealy-mouthed abrogation. of his leadership responsabilities.

“It’s not really apiece of legislation, it’s not really a bill.” Ayres said. “What it really is is an opportunity to propagate far right propaganda.



“That’s what this is, an attempt to weasel a way into the outrage debate by hurting little kids. That’s what this really is.” Senator Ayres later withdrew his comment about the bill not being a ‘real bill’ after Senator Hanson objected to his characterisation.

Senator Steph Hodgins-May

The Greens senator Steph Hodgins-May said the reason they had no hesitation on blocking the bill at the first reading stage was because it is “hateful and transphobic” and not a serious attempt to legislate.

“Senator Hanson’s was not a genuine attempt to legislate, it was a thinly veiled attempt to attack our trans community.” she told parliament.

Senator Hodgins-May said the parliament should be working to improve the lives of transgender people not make them harder.

Senator Katy Gallagher

Labor’s Senator Katy Gallagher said it was a rare move to stop a bill being read, but it was right to draw a line.

“When you have bills that seek to harm people, including young people, we will draw the line. That is a red line for us – we do not apologise.

“We know how vulnerable the gender-diverse community is. We know how they struggle, we not think the senate is a qualified place for that debate. That debate should be had at home, with friends, with professionals, with health professionals that seek to guide some of those decisions.”

Senator Gallagher said the government’s opposition to hearing the bill was not about stopping free speech, or shutting down democracy, but protecting vulnerable Australians.