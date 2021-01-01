Harry Styles dancing with Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the perfect start to 2021

Music,News

Harry Styles has released Treat People With Kindness as the sixth single from his 2019 album Fine Line and the accompanying video featuring Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a joyful throwback to the Hollywood’s golden days.

The stylish black and white clip sees the musician and actor wearing matching outfits and launching into a dance routine. The song’s positive vibe is a great way to start the new year and supplies a motto to live by.

Take a look at the feel-good clip.

