Head back out into the world for drinks and tacos at El Publico

After months of cooking at home, and not seeing any friends or colleagues on Friday night the OUTinPerth team met up in person for the first time in several months, heading out for some drinks and tacos at Mount Lawley El Publico.

The service was excellent, friendly and speedy, and not long after we ordered both our drinks and food were on the table.

We sampled two of the tacos on their menu, the delicious chicken and spicy pork options, and teamed them up with the chipotle potatoes, that were perfectly cooked with a cheese, coriander, chorizo and lime dressing.

They also made some impressively tasty cocktails.

We’re looking forward to returning and trying out some more of their tasty options. Look out for more restaurant reviews in future posts.

El Publico is at 511 Beaufort Street in Highgate, book ahead to ensure a table or order a pickup.

Graeme Watson

