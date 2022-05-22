‘Heartstopper’ renewed for an additional two seasons

The acclaimed queer television program Heartstopper has been renewed for an additional two seasons.

The youth focused series, which is based on the graphic novels of Alice Oseman, has been a critical and commercial success for Netflix. So it’s no surprise they’ve been quick to order more series of the popular show.

“We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can’t wait to continue the story with two more seasons,” Oseman said, accompanying the announcement with a fully adorable sketch of the story’s lead characters, Nick and Charlie, played in the series by breakout stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke, respectively.

The current series took in the first two volumes of Oseman’s graphic novels. It’s expected that the next series will cover the third volume of material which sees the school based characters head off on a trip to Paris.

Alongside the show’s popularity the stars of the program have found themselves a mountain of fans, each now have millions of Instagram followers. Cast member Yasmin Finney has also been chosen as the new companion on Doctor Who.

